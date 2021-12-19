What Restaurants Are Open On Christmas Day In Sacramento, California?

The holiday season is among us, and one of the most dreaded parts about the holidays is preparing a large meal for your guests. Sacramento is a large and diverse city with many dining locations to choose from. The holidays can be a tricky time for most restaurants, and it depends on many factors as to which places will be open.

Traditionally speaking, it's usually the diners open 24/7 and on holidays, but that isn't the case alone anymore. There are more places that are gearing toward opening on holidays to reach a larger customer base. Believe it or not, there are more than a few places that will be open and available for you to sit down and enjoy a dinner with your family this Christmas.

Cornerstone Café & Bar

2326 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816

Located in the heart of downtown, this quaint little cafe is open from 7AM to 2PM Christmas day and serves a special holiday brunch. If brunch isn't your thing, there is the rest of the menu available opon request. Cornerstone has a diverse menu with a lot of different options to choose from, as well as freshly brewed coffee and beverages.

The location right in the heart of downtown can make parking a bit of a pain. But the city doesn't charge parking meters during the month of December. In addition to the standard fare of American dishes, there are also craft brews and cocktails to choose from. All-in-all, you can't go wrong with the diverse menu and friendly atmosphere here.

Ruth's Chris Steak House

Pavilions Shopping Plaza, Sacramento, CA 95816

Looking for something a bit more traditional for Christmas dinner? Look no further than Ruth's Chris Steak House. The menu is the standard traditional fare that you'd equate with a steak house. The menu at Ruth's Chris is very upscale, and you will spend a bit more to have dinner here. But the quality of the meal and the experience will make this a Christmas that you'll never forget.

Let someone else do the hard work this year. After you open presents and have family time, you can head down to the steak house. The ambiance of the dining room and easy access from the freeway means you can bring a large group of guests with you. There is also an option to reserve a table if you don't want to wait in the line, which can be dense.