Where to Find Rustic Home Furnishings in Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas isn't the first town that comes to mind when it comes time for family traveling. But the town has a distinct level of charm and appeal that makes it worth a visit. Upon my first visit I wanted to do what I do in just about every town that I visit, collect stuff. Whether its antiques, video games, or pieces of furntiure, I generally come home with something. Jonesboro has a diverse community with a lot of local charm that makes it a great place to find hidden treasures.

Trip Advisor

Rustic Charm

3907 E Nettleton Ave, Jonesboro, AR 72401

Well, like the name implys Rustic Charm is a special furniture store that has a lot of appeal to it. Not only is the furniture rustic styled, but a lot of it is vintage. Which means that you can find a pretty good deal on just about anything. What stood out to me at Rustic Charm was the vast amount of figurines and accent pieces that I could find here.

Accent pieces are generally the hardest thing to find, especially when you are on the road. But the selection here seemed to be endless. The couches and other furniture was also quite diverse, there is truely a piece to fit any taste. However it's the rustic furniture that you are really looking for when you come here and that's what you'll find.

Pollard's Fine Furniture Inc.

Pollard's

2801 Stadium Sq, Jonesboro, AR 72404

Now here is a unique little store that has a lotof great stuff. Pollard's doesn't just have a vast selection of furniture to choose from, there are also accesories and art pieces as well. The fact that this store has this diverse selection of items makes it quite the travel stop. The staff is so friendly when you first arrive at the store and they are very helpful.

You'll find just about anything that you are looking for here. The sofas are very high quality and there are other unique pieces as well. You might even find that farmhouse table that has been elluding you. The selection of art is very unique, a lot of it is based on local artists from the area. If you never thought that Jonesboro was a cultured place you definately need to visit Pollard's.