Where to Find Rustic Home Furnishings in Hot Springs, Arkansas

Cameron Eittreim

Rustic home furnishings are an excellent way to add a distinctive design touch to your home that's otherwise not the norm. What was traditionally geared toward outdoor enthusiasts has now become one of the most popular design themes for the home. There are now specific spots dedicated to selling rustic home goods and furniture. If you've always wanted the rustic style in your home without living in a log cabin, you can still get the total interior styling.

De Madera Furniture Company

1116 Malvern Ave, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901.

There is a lot to see and do in Hot Springs, but perhaps the most noteworthy thing to do is pick up chic furniture pieces for your home. De Madera Furniture company is located in a central location of Hot Springs and there is plenty of inventory to go around. I originally wanted to stop here because the big box stores wouldn't allow me to purchase any furniture off of the sales floor.

The selection at this store is very unique, a lot of these pieces are one-offs instead of being part of a set. The great thing about this place is the fact that the sales people are genuinely interested in what you are looking for. This is not just another high pressure furniture store where you'll find run of the mill furniture.

Southern Creek Rustic Furnishings

4330 Central Ave, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913

They say that Arkansas is home to some of the most beautiful and unique furniture that you'll find, and I believe it. ig when I first walked into the showroom at Southern Creek Rustic Furnishings I was taken aback by the selection. What I was looking for was a deer inspired lamp and coffee table set. What I walked out with was far more then I walked in looking for.

The selection here is massive but that isn't the only reason to shop here. The pieces are so unique that you can't go wrong with them. Whether you want a piece of rustic wall-art, an inspiring area rug, or even a coffee table you'll probably find it here. That's not to say that the furniture is the only good thing about Southern Creek because the friendly staff is also exceptional.

