Where to Find Rustic Home Furnishings in Fort Smith, Arkansas

Thinking about designing your own rustic cabin? Well, you don't have to go all the way to Colorado or somewhere far away to do it. You can find a lot of the stuff here in Fort Smith. There are many wonderful new stores offering rustic home furnishings. You can either go the scenic route and explore the various thrift boutiques, or go to a specialty store. I have had fun piecing together my own rustic collection, and these are a few spots that I frequent.

Sherry's She Shed (Home Decor & Consignment)

1217 S Waldron Rd suite j, Fort Smith, AR 72903.

Perhaps one of the more unique furniture stops in Fort Smith. Sherry's Sher Shed is a wonderful cosingment and furniture store located on Waldron Rd. Because it's a consignment store, there is an ever changing amount of inventory on the sales floor. The staff is helpful and will help you find whatever you are looking for, from a vintage lamp to a rustic looking coffee table.

The Rustic Cabin

5111 Rogers Avenue, Fort Smith, Arkansas 72903

A new anchor store that recently opened at the Central Mall. The Rustic Cabin is a noteworthy furniture and accessory store. The location was formerly the Sears building, so it has an extensive sales floor with plenty of stuff to choose from. The styling is much what you'd find in a log cabin or rustic styled home. It's very high quality and the pricing is immensely reasonable for what you are getting.