What Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving In San Francisco, California

San Francisco has such a diverse culinary track that there are literally dozens of delicious restaurants to choose from. But dining out on a holiday like Thanksgiving can be an unusual situation. Not every restaurant will be open on that day, so I took a gander at which restaurants will be serving lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving day. Many of these restaurants offer a diverse menu, and the remarkable thing about San Francisco is the sheer diversity of cuisine to choose from.

Brenda's French Soul Food

652 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Brenda's is a San Francisco institution known for delicious food and a beautiful atmosphere. Creole soul food is a comforting type of food to have during a holiday. The best part is when someone else cooks it for you. Cajun turkey with all sides has a flavor that can't be beaten. If you want something a little different than the traditional fare, the Spicy Pasta Orleans is a delicious pasta with all the flavoring that you can't get anywhere else.

Brenda's is a unique restaurant where there are even cooking classes offered during the week. The whole experience is everything you would dream of in New Orleans, without having to travel and leave the bay area. You don't have to have a flavorless Thanksgiving this year if you stop at Brenda's French Soul Food.

The Cavalier

360 Jessie St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Looking for something different than the standard Thanksgiving dinner? Check out this wonderful London-inspired brasserie. There isn't a lot of British cuisine to choose from in the city so The Cavalier is quite a unique choice. Located right around the corner from the Hotel Zetta, the location is centralized where it isn't too hard to find.

The menu is varied and there are more than enough options to choose from. The Dungeness Crab Souffle is a dish that caught my eye. The texture is so luscious that you won't be able to put the fork down. A considerable portion of the menu is seafood based, there are many different salmon dishes to choose from. Although it might not be the traditional Thanksgiving fare, the selection at this restaurant is more than unique enough to entice even the most discerning taste buds.