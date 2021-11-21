What Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving In Fort Smith, Arkansas

Trip Advisor

Thanksgiving is a time for families to gather, watch some football, and enjoy some delicious home cooking. But what if you don't want to worry about actually doing the cooking or clean up? Well, there are quite a few restaurants in Fort Smith that will be serving food. Obviously, the dining out on Thanksgiving is a little different because the operating hours are uncommon. Many times the menus are dramatically reduced. But here are the places in our area that will serve an excellent Thanksgiving meal.

Brannon's Pub

7830 Highway 71 South, Fort Smith, Arkansas

Brannon's Pub is a unique place with a different type of vibe than your average restaurant. There is live music and food thanks to the club-like atmosphere. The menu is varied, but on Thanksgiving there is a specific menu being served. At the Friendsgiving potluck, it starts at noon and there will be various traditional Thanksgiving fixings.

Taliano's Italian Restaurant

201 North 14th St., Fort Smith, Arkansas

Want something a little different for Thanksgiving? Well, there is Taliano's Italian Restaurant. The Thanksgiving Day buffet will offer all the fixings you are used to having. The price is $27.50 a person, and there is an assortment of different beers and wines to choose from. All the food is home made, and it's made fresh that day. The atmosphere at Taliano's is most welcoming, and this is a wonderful way to spend Thanksgiving if you don't feel like cleaning up.

Golden Corral

1801 South Waldron Ave., Fort Smith, Arkansas

Golden Corral has long been a favorite for Thanksgiving feast goers who don't want to cook and clean up. The Fort Smith location will be open from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. this year, and there will be a full Thanksgiving buffet. Of the fixings offered, there will be turkey and ham to choose from, as well as mashed potatoes and more. The Golden Corral also has a massive dessert section, with pies, cakes and everything in between.