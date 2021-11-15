Where To Find Great Lamb Chops In San Francisco, California

Trip Advisor

Perhaps one of the most understated dinner entrees, the Lamb Chop is a delicious cut of meat with an excellent texture and a wonderful flavor. Because the cut of meat is fairly complicated to season and cook, there aren't many restaurants that offer Lamb Chops on the menu. That's where the beauty and diversity of San Francisco comes in, because there are quite a few spots where you can find a lamb chop for lunch or dinner.

Kokkari Estiatorio

200 Jackson St (at Front St) San Francisco, CA 94111

Serving Greek cuisine, Kokkari Estiatorio has been around for a long time in San Francisco. It should be no surprise, because the food and atmosphere are wonderful here. But enough about that, we talked about Lamb Chops, and the chops you'll find here are delicious. Sprinkled with just the right amount of rosemary and spices, the meat is moist.

Served with the sides of your choice, there is no end to the culinary satisfaction that you'll have from this dish. The wine selection at this restaurant is also widespread. The seating area is plenty spacious, and dinner time can experience a rush. But if you are in the bay area and have been hankering for Lamb Chops, there is no better place to go.

Le Colonial

20 Cosmo Pl (btwn Jones & Taylor St), San Francisco, CA

Simple and delicious are two things that I live by, because the food doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious. Le Colonial is the exemplification of this theory, as they serve many simple and elegant dishes. Most notably was the Lamb Chops and Brussels Spouts that I had, the dish was incredible. Likewise, there are many other dishes on the menu that utilize simple and elegant ingredients, such as streak and chicken.

The spring rolls are also worth considering if you are looking for something simple at lunchtime. The menu is varied although the theme of the restaurant is Vietnamese cuisine. The atmosphere is laid back, almost relaxing after the hustle and bustle of San Francisco. The service was excellent, and the food came out to us quickly, although it tasted like it was cooked to perfection.