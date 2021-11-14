Fatal Shooting Inside of a South Sacramento Residence

CBS 13

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a residence in the 7300 block of Meadowgate Drive. The shooting occurred on Monday just before 9 a.m, according to reports. The area in question has been the subject of violence for the last couple of years. This time, the violence does not appear to be gang related, but instead a dispute that happened between residents of the home.

Here is a quote from CBS 13:

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound lying in front of the residence. Fire department personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police investigated the incident and based on their preliminary information, determined the man was involved in a robbery happening at the residence. One resident then pulled out a gun and shot the suspect, say police. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are now investigating the incident. Detectives conducted a neighborhood canvass for additional information and evidence. The resident who shot the suspect has been identified and contacted by detectives. In order to protect the integrity of this investigation, there is no further information to release at this time.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified the suspect. His name is Vang Saechao and he was 40 years old. At the time of this writing, the investigation is still on-going and being processed. Time will tell what might have happened at this residence, but the neighbors in the area still cope with the aftermath.