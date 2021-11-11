Construction of The New Dominos Restaurant Almost Complete

Sequoyah County Times

Sallisaw town folk can rejoice, the new Domino's Pizza restaurant being constructed on Ruth Ave is nearing completion. As of this writing, the new signage is installed and the construction of the restaurant is almost complete. Dominos will be the first new national pizza chain to enter the Sallisaw market after Pizza Hut closed in the town earlier last year.

The Domino's location will be geared toward take-out orders, but there will also be seating areas within the restaurant. Currently, Sallisaw has a few locations where you can find pizza, such as Roma's Restaurant, Mazio's, and Simple Simons. But having a national chain will help offer another affordable dinner option in the town.

Domino's pizza chain is notable for affordably priced take-out options. With the high school in close proximity and a multitude of sports leagues, there is no doubt that the residents of Sallisaw will enjoy this new location. We have been hoping for a chain like Domino's Pizza to come into Sallisaw, where we otherwise have to drive all the way to Fort Smith.

Sallisaw has been on a gradual and steady growth period after many business closures last year. Stage Department Store closed, and many smaller restaurants have closed. Pizza is an unpretentious meal option that most people can't turn away from. With the new Domino's on the verge of opening, there are going to be new jobs and a steady increase in business.

The new Domino's location is expected to open toward the end of November into early December.