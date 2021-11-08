The Napa Silverado Trail Will Open Ahead of Schedule

Pinterest

Officials with Napa County said that the Silverado Trail was reopened in both directions at Madrone Knoll Way and Meadowood Lane late on Thursday night.

A section of the road close to St. Helena was closed due to storm damage for 10 days.

OC Jones, the county's contractor, completed the work on time for a cost currently at $400,000, Leah Greenbaum, Napa County Emergency Services Coordinator, stated in a news release.

Initial estimates were that the repairs would take three weeks. The temporary traffic light at Deer Park Road and state Highway 29 is set to be removed Friday afternoon. County officials advised drivers to be cautious in the area due to changing conditions.

Steve Lederer, director at Napa County Public Works, stated that commuters in the Napa Valley are dependent on the Silverado Trail. "I think that we all are happy to see this project completed ahead of schedule." Concrete barriers will be placed along this Silverado Trail shoulder until permanent guardrails can be installed in the next few months.

Greenbaum stated that the repair involved improving drainage to allow groundwater flow under the road to prevent future storms from causing damages to the roadway. The area below the road to the river was also reinforced with rock.

The roadway was checked for cracks and repaired areas. A project to seal and patch the pavement in this section of Silverado Trail in 2022 is being planned. If you are going to be driving north toward Napa there is a good chance that you'll encounter the revised roadway.