Heavy Rainfall Expected To Hit The Bay Area This Week

According to the National Weather Service, widespread rain is expected to return to Bay Area next week. Monday and Tuesday could see up to 4 inches of rainfall at higher elevations.

According to the weather service, the storm will be preceded with wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

According to forecasters, the rain will arrive in the Bay Area Monday at noon. Santa Cruz Mountains and North Bay Mountains are likely to experience the most precipitation. According to the weather service, these areas could receive between 2 and 4 inches of rain.

According to the briefing, the rains from this system "looks mostly beneficial with little threat of widespread flooding concerns," said the weather service.

The Bay Area has already been slammed by a heavy amount of rain early on in the season. This type of weather isn't the norm for Northern, California. Intense flooding has also been seen in cities like Fairfield and Vacaville.

There is no doubt that we are going to be in for a very intense Winter season. The added rainfall is both good and bad for the area. Residents are still recovering from the last batch of rain storms that came through and now that is all going to happen again.

Being prepared for the rain is important and you can do so by checking your tires on your vehicle to maintain proper road traction. It also helps to keep a few sandbags around your home to prevent potential flooding and rain damage that might occur.