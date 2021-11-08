Sherry’s Farm House Kitchen Set To Open This Week In Sallisaw

KMXM

Sherry Lenington, a former owner of the 4-Star Diner at Roland, said that she is "coming home" to Sallisaw in order to start her 24-hour diner, "Sherry’s Farm House Kitchen", which will open next week.

Sherry's Farm House is located in the former Pizza Hut at 2333 E. Cherokee, Sallisaw. It will serve meals similar to the ones served at the 4 Star Diner. Most of the former staff members have followed her to cook and serve at the new location.

Lennington stated that they will offer a variety of home-cooked meals as well as daily lunch specials, and will also be offering breakfast 24 hours a day, seven days a semaine. Along with the daily specials, the menu will feature burgers, soups, and salads.

Our 99 cent home-made pies will be featured on Mondays. Tuesday will be our tea Tuesday. Thursday night will feature hot beef sandwich specials. Friday will feature catfish specials. Lennington stated that Saturday night will be steak night, and Sundays will feature turkey and dressing.

Lennington stated that the diner will be open on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Lennington stated that "we have the same friendly staff as at 4 Star, and we're excited about reopening here."

Lennington started in the restaurant industry 10 years ago, with a South U.S. Highway 59 diner. This was before the move to Roland.

"I was part of a 4 Star partnership, but I sold my share and decided to open a Sallisaw store. Many people from Sallisaw were my regular customers, and they asked me often to return to Sallisaw. She said that she had sold my Roland business and thought it would be a good moment to return.

Lennington is currently finishing up the final touches to the diner, which was remodeled to look like a farmhouse kitchen. Lennington stated that the diner will maintain its laid-back, comfortable atmosphere. It will also have a boutique in the corner for purses, jewelry, and other items.

Lennington stated that "We don't know when we will open but we'll let everybody know."

According to Lennington, the diner will carry on their theme of "It’s Nice to be Nice", which was dedicated to a former patron who was a frequent at 4 Star and who died a few years back leaving his mark on it.

Lennington stated that they are just happy to be here, and look forward serving their former customers from Sallisaw. He also invited new customers to give them a chance. Call the diner at 918-775-556 for more information.