Pikmin Bloom Review: An Interesting Take on a Nintendo Orignal

Pikmin is a Nintendo franchise that was born in the new era for the company. With the unique GameCube video game console, Nintendo had to reinvent itself with original titles. The console couldn't play DVD media like the Sony PS2 or Microsoft Xbox, which meant Nintendo had to highlight its massive catalog of first party game franchises.

The Pikmin franchise was a new entry into Nintendo's massive portfolio. Unveiled at E3 2001, Pikmin was a game meant to show off the power of the forthcoming GameCube console. The high resolution graphics and unique gameplay were unlike anything else on the market. The title was moderately popular, and it introduced a new franchise into the storied Nintendo catalog.

Pokemon Go was a surprising hit for the company, and one of Nintendo's first mobile games. The game was such a massive success that there have been multiple augmented reality titles released on it's coattails. Harry Potter Wizards Unite is a game that comes to mind, although it failed to gain the same amount of traction.

Now Ninantic and Nintendo are back at it again, and this time they are bringing back a well known franchise. Pikmin Bloom is an excellent way to spend time outside and experience a calming adventure after being stuck inside for most of 2020. With excellent graphics and an almost unlimited level of gameplay, I was intrigued by what Pikmin Bloom offered.

The Concept:

The Pikmin Franchise was always a niche product, which makes it a bit puzzling that Nintendo would pick this for their next AR game. Nevertheless, if you enjoy a laid back strategy game where you command hundreds of little plant-like creatures, then this is for you. With smartphones finally hitting the pinnacle of their design with beautiful screens and high-end processing power, there was never a better time than now to port Pikmin to a mobile platform.

The concept of the game centers around walking, in the game these are called nature trails. Nothing will happen on screen unless you get up and go outside. This game isn't a tie-in with the Ring Fit game or app, but the premise is to get you active. Along the way, you are planting and plucking various Pikmin along your journey, and increasing your in-game level.

A neat feature in Pikmin Bloom is that it can sync with your Apple Watch or Google Fit to log your activity. Indeed, the developers were truly attempting to make this more than just another mobile game. The sheer depth and detail that went into this game has taken the Pikmin franchise to the next level.

As you plant more Pikmin and watch them grow, you will continually improve your level and gameplay features. While you are doing this, the calming music and sounds of the Pikmin games are playing in the background. Another thing worth pointing out are the exceptional graphics, which are almost Switch quality on your mobile phone.

There are all kinds of neat things that you can do with your Pikmin as well. You can send them on expeditions, exploring, and to collect items. Just like the console games there is a level of control that you can exert over the Pikmin. It was always one of the more intriguing concept when it came to these games.

You can buy booster items to increase your Pikmin army but in the long run the basic gameplay of Pikmin Bloom is more than satisfying enough. Nintendo has been a late adopter of the mobile realm and this game only shows that the company is wiling to invest in mobile games. If you have been a lifetime Pikmin fan then this free game is definitely worth your time.