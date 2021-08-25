When diners think of Houston, they likely think of two types of cuisine: Tex Mex and barbecue. Though visitors will find those options to be plentiful in and around the city of Houston, I encourage anyone making a trip to the area to try one of their great Chinese spots. It is not easy to be a standout amongst other popular offerings, but I managed to find plenty of spots that are doing their best to mess with Texas. Next time you pass through the Lone Star State, be sure to check out some of my favorite Chinese restaurants in Houston.

Mala Sichuan Bistro

With multiple locations around the Houston area, Mala Sichuan Bistro offers a unique Sichuan experience. On a warm day, start out with their cold appetizers. I recommend the Mala beef tendon. It is expertly marinated and tossed in a red chili oil. As a main dish, I suggest their four joy lion head. It features generously sized meatballs with a hint of ginger over crunchy Napa cabbage. For those who like to finish a meal with something sweet, try their green tea match cake. Be sure to wash it all down with a bottle of Tsingtao which is China’s most popular beer.

What I recommend: Mala beef tendon

Location: 1201 Westheimer Rd Ste B Houston, TX 77006

Mein Restaurant

Fans of Cantonese style cooking must make the time to visit Mein Restaurant. They feature plenty of small plate options such as satay beef skewers and wok seared liver. Their sliver noodle soup is a warm, savory dish loaded with shrimp and pork topped with green onion and cilantro. Vegetarian diners will enjoy their garlic bok choy which is fried with ginger and sprinkled with sea salt. To finish off your meal, I recommend their Vietnamese coffee alongside a Chinese cruller stuffed with their silky, sweet custard.

What I recommend: Drunken noodles are always a good option here

Location: 9630 Clarewood Dr Ste A13 Houston, TX 77036

The Rice Box

Though ambience does not make Chinese food taste any better, The Rice Box happens to have plenty of it along side its amazing Chinese American offerings. They serve up plenty of Chinatown favorites such as pepper steak and Chinese eggplant with green beans. If you did not bring your appetite, then consider one of their small bites like their vegetable dumplings. Those who did remember to come hungry will enjoy finishing their meal with an order of their egg custard buns. When I visit, I ditch the boring cold drinks and order a cold glass of their black Assam iced tea.

What I recommend: Chinese eggplant with green beans

Location: 300 W 20th St Houston, TX 77008

Though the state of Texas does not like to be messed with, these spots have done a great job of adding to the wonderful culinary cuisine that the Houston area has to offer. Texas may be more well known for roping, riding, and ten-gallon hats, but it is time to start thinking of it as the foodie destination that it is. When you are in the area, be sure to give one of the above restaurants a try for an experience that your entire crew is sure to enjoy.

