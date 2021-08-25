Brooklyn, NY

My Favorite Chinese Restaurants in Brooklyn

Just about every city in the United States is lucky enough to have plenty of fantastic Chinese food offerings. This popular cuisine has long been a favorite of young and old alike. The city of Brooklyn offers plenty of variety in their culinary scene, and they, like many other big cities, offer some super tasty Chinese options. The next time you venture away from Manhattan to hit up one of the nearby boroughs, consider stopping in Brooklyn to treat yourself to that authentic Chinese flavor. If you are not sure where to start, then check out my favorite Chinese Restaurants in Brooklyn.

Yaso Tangbao

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hacny_0bbvTd4c00
Located on Lawrence Street in downtown Brooklyn, Yaso Tangbao has everything from small plates to sharable entrees. As a starter, my favorite is their sweet and spicy jiaozi dumplings. These steamed dumplings are a great appetizer to share with the table. As an entrée, it is tough to decide on a favorite. They make great braised pork meatballs in that traditional Shanghai style. The noodle lover in me also enjoys the hot noodle with peanut and sesame sauce. They top it with fresh cucumber and crushed peanuts for that perfect addition of crunch. Instead of a Coke, I always wash it all down with one of their Yeo Asian sodas.

What I recommend: Braised pork meatballs

Location: 148 Lawrence St Brooklyn, NY 11201

Jue Lan Club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxrjf_0bbvTd4c00
If you are interested in a more upscale experience, then look no further than Jue Lan Club. They feature all the favorites from dim sum to amazing seafood. As an appetizer, start out with their Peking duck spring rolls. Their crispy shell is the perfect texture to accompany the moist, flavorful duck. For an entrée, I insisted you order their steamed Chilean seabass. This one is a house favorite for a reason. Like all of their seafood, it is sourced daily and comes with their xo and garlic sauces. They also offer many options for the noodles lovers as well.

What I recommend: Chilean Seabass

Location: 49 W 20th St New York, NY 10011

Birds of a Feather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBKsG_0bbvTd4c00
Fans of Sichuan style Chinese food need look no further for a traditional experience than Birds of a Feather. Sip on a cup of their jasmine tea as you share an order of their okra with Sichuan pepper sauce with friends. They also have a variety of dim sum options from shrimp dumplings to chive pancakes for those interested in some small plates. My go-to entrée is their sliced pork belly on pickled mustard greens. The tender pork pairs nicely with the crispy, tangy greens. Be sure to ask your serve to recommend a sake pairing.

What I recommend: Sliced pork belly on pickled mustard greens

Location: 191 Grand St Brooklyn, NY 11211

If you will be passing through Brooklyn on your next trip to the East Coast, there will be no shortage of great restaurants to try on your visit. Since sampling each and every one of them may not be a realistic option on a short trip, then I encourage you to cut to the chase and try one of the above spots. They really are the standouts in a city that boasts plenty of amazing culinary options.

