My Favorite Pizza Restaurants in Brooklyn

New York City’s pizza is so world famous that restaurants from coast to coast have done their best to match the quality and flavor that the Big Apple is known for. It is not possible to choose the best pizza spot in a city that is known for its fantastic pizza spots, you say? This may seem like quite the impossible task, but if anyone is up for it, it is me. I have done my fair share of tasting in America’s most densely populated city, and it was no easy task to narrow down the top contenders. It was, of course, quite the delicious task, so that made all of my efforts worthwhile. The next time you visit the big city, check out my favorite pizza restaurants in New York.

Lombardi's Pizza

Nando R on Yelp

Lombardi’s Pizza does not just claim to be one of the best in all of NYC; they make the claim of being the first pizza restaurant in the entire country. In business since 1905, it is clear to see that they are doing everything right. When it comes to their pizzas, it is no wonder why their original Margherita is a best seller. It features their amazing crust which is just the right amount of chewy and crispy. It is then topped with fresh basil, crushed tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella. Be sure to save room for dessert as no trip to a classic spot like this is complete without cannoli.

What I recommend: Margherita pizza always hits the spot

Location: 32 Spring St New York, NY 10012

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

Tianna S on Yelp

If you are looking for that classic New York flavor fired in a traditional coal brick oven, then look no further than Grimaldi’s. My favorite has to be their prosciutto arugula pizza. It is a white pizza topped with their thinly sliced prosciutto ham and a blend of freshly grated cheeses. Though you should definitely stop by for the pizza, you must stay for the dessert. When in New York, after all, you must treat yourself to a slice of authentic New York cheesecake.

What I recommend: Prosciutto arugula pizza is a winner

Location: 1 Front St Brooklyn, NY 11201

L & B Spumoni Garden

Jennifer D on Yelp

With a rich history that dates as far back as the year 1918, L & B Spumoni Garden is the spot to try in New York if you are looking for a traditional Sicilian thick crust pie. Though they offer tons of Italian favorites like pasta and chicken parmesan, their pizzas are what has made them world famous. Stop by to grab a slice or order an entire pie for the group. I keep it fairly simple and get mine topped with the can’t miss combo of sausage and pepperoni.

What I recommend: Anything with the thick crust pie, it's amazing

Location: 2725 86th St Brooklyn, NY 11223

Though the Italians may be the originators of what we know as modern-day pizzas, it is safe to say that New Yorkers played a large part in perfecting it. Instead of conducting your own pizza tasting experiment to find the best of the best, give one of the above spots a try. Each of them is sure to deliver an amazing slice of authenticity to your visit.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.