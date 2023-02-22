Rare Opportunity to Acquire Iconic San Diego Home at $5,295,000

Truly Iconic Home in San Diego Photo by Tim Van Damm at Berkshire Hathaway HomeService

Nestled in the heart of the picturesque La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego, California, this iconic craftsman home offers more than just breathtaking views and luxurious living. Located at 8083 La Jolla Scenic Dr N, this property is in close proximity to some of the area's most sought-after attractions, including world-renowned beaches, exclusive shopping districts, and top-rated restaurants.

For beach lovers, the home is just a short drive from some of the best beaches in Southern California, including La Jolla Cove, which boasts crystal-clear water, white sandy beaches, and amazing sunsets. With an average temperature of 70 degrees year-round, residents can enjoy the outdoors and the beach anytime they please.

The neighborhood also offers residents an array of shopping options, including the La Jolla Village Square, which features high-end shops, boutiques, and restaurants. Other notable shopping destinations near the property include the Westfield UTC mall, which is home to over 150 stores and a wide variety of dining options.

When it comes to dining, the La Jolla neighborhood offers some of the best restaurants in San Diego. From fine dining at George's at the Cove to casual eats at the La Jolla Brewing Company, the area has something to satisfy every palate.

For those seeking entertainment and culture, the home is conveniently located near some of San Diego's most famous attractions, including the La Jolla Playhouse and the Museum of Contemporary Art. The historic Torrey Pines Lodge is also nearby, offering stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and some of the best hiking trails in the area.

The weather in La Jolla is generally mild and sunny, with an average temperature of 70 degrees year-round. While the summers can be warm, the ocean breezes keep the area comfortable and pleasant, making it an ideal location for year-round outdoor activities.

This iconic craftsman home offers the perfect balance of luxury living and convenience, with some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment options that San Diego has to offer, all just minutes away from the front door.

