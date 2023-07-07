Truckee's 4th of July Parade: A Big Success with Exciting Events and Community Honors

The 4th of July Parade this year was a big success, with many participants and exciting events. The Firecracker Mile runners kicked things off, with young and even very young runners taking part.

The parade began with the presentation of the colors by the Tahoe-Truckee Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. The Town of Truckee's Public Works department was honored as the Parade Grand Marshall for their hard work during the winter.

There was fun music provided by 101.5FM Truckee Tahoe Radio, and Jim Simon, Ravn Whitington, and Mayor Lindsay Romack served as the MCs. The Mountain Belles sang patriotic songs, and the parade was recorded by Tahoe Truckee Media.

The winners of the parade included Tahoe Truckee School of Music, Truckee High School Marching Band, Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District, Tahoe Cheer, Jibboom Street Marching Band, and Reno Mustang Car Club.