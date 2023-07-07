ESPD Investigates Armed Robbery in Downtown El Segundo

The El Segundo Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place in downtown El Segundo in the early morning hours of July 6, 2023.
Three male suspects wearing ski masks entered a business, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded money. No injuries were reported.
The police are working with surrounding businesses to gather evidence and surveillance footage. They are prioritizing the investigation and using all available resources to identify the suspects.Visit here for more details
