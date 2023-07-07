Renovation Plans Underway for Olsen Park: Community Input Needed

Olsen Park, a 2-acre park located on Linda Drive in Sonoma, is set to undergo renovation. The park currently features vegetation, a basketball court, picnic tables, and a play structure.

City staff and the landscape architecture firm, LandCulture LLP, will assess the park's existing elements, engage with the community, prioritize improvements, and rehabilitate different sections of the park. The renovation will be funded through a combination of Quimby Act funds, General Fund dollars, and Parks Measure M funds. The Quimby Act funds are required to be used for park and recreational facility rehabilitation by 2026.

To gather community feedback, the public is encouraged to participate in a survey until July 5th. Additionally, an in-person workshop will be held at Olsen Park on July 8th, followed by a virtual community meeting in August to review design concepts. The City of Sonoma Public Works Department is hosting the Visioning Workshop on July 8th at 10:00 a.m. at Olsen Park. The workshop aims to develop a community vision and improvement plan for the park. The public is invited to attend the hour-long session.