San Rafael, CA

Arrest Made in Downtown San Rafael Shooting: Suspect on Parole Faces Multiple Charges

California Insights
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yj1UV_0nIgiZp900

On June 29, 2023, Marco Antonio Gramajo, a 31-year-old resident of San Rafael, California, was arrested by SRPD Detectives for a daytime shooting in Downtown San Rafael. He was booked into Marin County Jail on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

The incident occurred on June 24, when the San Rafael Police Department received 9-1-1 calls about a physical fight in the area of Fourth Street and D Street. However, officers were unable to locate the fight. Later, an officer was flagged down by a witness who reported that the suspect involved in the fight had fired a gun at a victim. Although an ammunition casing and bullet were found, no shooting victim or blood evidence was discovered at the scene.

Another victim approached officers and showed them a cell phone photograph of the suspect, Gramajo, who had tried to rob him at gunpoint and threatened to kill him. Gramajo then encountered a second person and got into an altercation, firing a round at him. Both Gramajo and the potential shooting victim fled before the police arrived.

Gramajo was later apprehended at his home after a struggle with CDCR Parole Agents, who found a firearm with no serial number, also known as a "ghost" gun. He was booked into Marin County Jail on charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm, felony assault with a firearm, felony attempted robbery, felony criminal threats, felony willful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, felony carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in public, and misdemeanor resisting a peace officer.

Published by

Stay informed about municipal updates sourced from public government websites in California

2K followers

