2023-2024 Bus Pass Sales and Eligibility Requirements

Bus passes for the 2023-2024 school year will be available for purchase starting on July 10, 2023. Sales will be divided into three phases: July 10-18 for qualifying students only, July 20-27 for all students, and July 28-August 4 closed for training and professional development.

To be eligible for a free bus pass, qualifying students must provide documentation of household income sources. The bus passes can be purchased at the MPUSD Transportation Department located in Monterey. All students must have a bus pass by August 28, 2023, to ride the bus.

Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a lunch break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The office is closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays.