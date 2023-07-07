2023-2024 Bus Pass Sales and Eligibility Requirements

Bus passes for the 2023-2024 school year will be available for purchase starting on July 10, 2023. Sales will be divided into three phases: July 10-18 for qualifying students only, July 20-27 for all students, and July 28-August 4 closed for training and professional development.
To be eligible for a free bus pass, qualifying students must provide documentation of household income sources. The bus passes can be purchased at the MPUSD Transportation Department located in Monterey. All students must have a bus pass by August 28, 2023, to ride the bus.
Office hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., with a lunch break from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The office is closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays.Visit here for more details
This post includes content abridged or formatted by AI tools. Please refer to the source above for verification and additional information. Learn more.
Comments / 0