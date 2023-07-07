Practical Tips for Managing and Reversing the Effects of Stress

Dr. Ronesh Sinha, an internal medicine physician at Palo Alto Medical Foundation, provides tips on managing stress. He emphasizes that while it's impossible to completely eliminate stress, there are techniques that can help reverse the damage it does to our bodies.

One tip is to pay attention to your breathing and activate the parasympathetic nervous system by taking slow, deep breaths. Another technique is the "Relaxation Response" which involves sitting quietly, relaxing all muscles, and focusing on a single word as an anchor while breathing slowly.

Dr. Sinha also suggests adding joy to your daily life by spending time outside, listening to relaxing music, playing, and laughing. When it comes to food, he recommends avoiding sugar and limiting caffeine, while incorporating whole foods and healthy fats into the diet.

Slowing down, pacing yourself, and focusing on single tasks instead of multitasking can also help manage stress. Dr. Sinha explains how stress affects the body, including accelerated heartbeat, release of adrenaline and glucose, and lowered gastrointestinal activity. Chronic stress can also negatively impact the brain, disrupting sleep and causing fatigue.