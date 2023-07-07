Tragic Fatality: Investigation Underway for Sixth Fatal Collision in Fremont

On June 30, 2023, at around 9:30 p.m., a collision occurred between a vehicle and a pedestrian near the intersection of Alvarado Blvd and Merganser Dr in Fremont.

The pedestrian sustained severe injuries and despite receiving emergency medical care from the Fremont Fire Department, was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No evidence of drug or alcohol impairment has been found.

Fremont Police Traffic Investigators are conducting an active and ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the collision. The Alameda County Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.

This incident marks the sixth fatal traffic collision in Fremont in 2023.