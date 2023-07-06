Planning Commission Meeting to Discuss Updates to Town's Green Building Code Based on Marin County's Reach Codes

The Planning Commission meeting on July 11th will discuss potential updates to the Town's green building code, based on Marin County's reach codes.
These updates were previously discussed at a community workshop and a Climate Action Committee meeting.
The Planning Commission will provide feedback to staff, but no recommendation to Town Council.
Community members can attend the meeting and give public comment.Visit here for more details
