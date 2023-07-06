Planning Commission Meeting to Discuss Updates to Town's Green Building Code Based on Marin County's Reach Codes

The Planning Commission meeting on July 11th will discuss potential updates to the Town's green building code, based on Marin County's reach codes.

These updates were previously discussed at a community workshop and a Climate Action Committee meeting.

The Planning Commission will provide feedback to staff, but no recommendation to Town Council.

Community members can attend the meeting and give public comment.

More from California Insights

Los Angeles County, CA

Webinar Launched by LA County Film Office to Support Those Affected by WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

The LA County Film Office of the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) is launching a webinar to help those affected by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The online event aims to provide these individuals and businesses with assistance, resources, and critical information.

California State

CARB's Advanced Clean Fleets Regulation: Compliance and Exemption Details for High Priority and Federal Fleets in California

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) adopted the Advanced Clean Fleets regulation in April 2023. The regulation aims to reduce emissions from vehicles operated by high priority fleets and federal agencies in California. High priority fleets are entities that own or operate at least one vehicle in California, have $50 million or more in gross annual revenue, or manage a fleet of 50 or more vehicles. The vehicles affected by this regulation are those with a gross vehicle weight rating greater than 8,500 pounds, light-duty package delivery vehicles, and off-road yard tractors operating in California.

Rancho Cordova, CA

RCPD and ABC Collaborate on Alcohol Crime Prevention Initiative in Rancho Cordova Businesses

The Rancho Cordova Police Department (RCPD) Problem Oriented Policing (POP) and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) carried out an Informed Merchants Preventing Alcohol-Related Crime Tendency (IMPACT) inspection at 17 licensed businesses. The IMPACT program aims to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors and cut down alcohol-related crime. The program also acts as a reminder to local businesses about their responsibilities and accountability in selling alcoholic beverages.

Napa, CA

Vine Transit Overhauls Bus Routes, Adds New Services in Response to Pandemic Impacts

Vine Transit, based in Napa, Calif., is introducing fresh services from August 14 that include renamed bus routes. Instead of the current routes N, S, E, and W, the company will operate routes A – G. The new routes include two additional services to north and south Napa. The renaming and re-routing of the bus lines are a part of the company's response to reduced ridership and the re-introduction of services suspended during the pandemic.

San Rafael, CA

Rising Speeding-Related Deaths Prompt Anti-Speeding Campaign: 'Speeding Catches Up With You'

Speeding is a serious issue that contributes to over a quarter of all traffic-related deaths nationwide. In 2020, 11,258 people lost their lives in accidents caused by speeding, a significant increase of 17% from the previous year. Forecasts for 2021 suggest a further 5% rise in speeding-related fatalities. In response, the San Rafael Police Department is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to raise awareness and combat this dangerous driving behavior through the campaign "Speeding Catches Up With You".

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

City Council to Discuss Western Avenue Beautification Project on August 1: Public Participation Encouraged

The City Council will review an updated design concept for the beautification of Western Avenue on August 1. The meeting will be conducted both in-person at Hesse Park's McTaggart Hall and virtually through Zoom; it will also be broadcasted live on the City website and on RPVtv Cox 33/Frontier FiOS 38.

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA

City Council to Discuss SCE's Power Outage Resolution Plan for Grandview Estates on August 1

The City Council will be briefed by SCE on their action plan and timeline to resolve power outage problems in the Grandview Estates neighborhood on August 1. The meeting, a combination of in-person and virtual attendance, is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be held in McTaggart Hall at Hesse Park, as well as via Zoom. The City's website and the RPVtv Cox 33/Frontier FiOS 38 channels will broadcast the proceedings live.

Victorville, CA

Victorville City's Water Bill Assistance Event to Aid Low-Income Residents with LIHWAP Applications

The City of Victorville is planning a one-day Water Bill Assistance Event on August 1, aimed at aiding low-income residential water customers. The event will allow residents who require help with paying their water bills an opportunity to apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). This federally-funded program provides a one-off payment up to $2,000 to assist with water and wastewater bills.

Burbank, CA

Esteemed Burbank Fire Chief Eric Garcia Announces Retirement After 30 Years of Service

The esteemed Fire Chief of Burbank, Eric Garcia, has announced his retirement from the city's services. With a distinguished career spanning 30 years, Chief Garcia has been a pivotal figure in the fire department, with his leadership being critical in elevating the department to an internationally recognized standard. His innovative strategies and unwavering dedication have been instrumental in re-establishing the Burbank Fire Department as a Class 1 rated and internationally accredited agency.

San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo Seeks Public Input on Vista Lago and DeVaul Parks Upgrades

The two parks in San Luis Obispo, Vista Lago Park and DeVaul Park, are slated to undergo improvements. The city is seeking public input on the updated designs for the parks. Community members are encouraged to provide feedback on the projects' conceptual layouts by participating in an online survey, which will remain open until a specified date. The projects intend to replace the existing playground structures with new equipment and additional amenities.

Marin County, CA

North Bay Property Managers Forum: A Collaborative Event for Energy-Efficient Property Management

Sonoma, Napa, and Marin Counties are set to jointly host the North Bay Property Managers Forum in partnership with the Bay Area Regional Energy Network (BayREN). The event is aimed at assisting property managers, with both renters and owners as clients, in reducing energy costs and making homes more resilient. The program will also include information on lowering the expenses of equipment upgrades and replacements. The forum will serve both multifamily and single-family properties.

Laguna Beach, CA

LBHS Breaker Days 2023: A Detailed Guide to Participation, Schedule, and Requirements

The text discusses the 2023 LBHS Breaker Days, an event where participants can attend at specific times based on their last names and grades. If participants cannot attend during their assigned slot, they are advised to pick another date/time.

San Luis Obispo, CA

Todo Bueno and The All Good Grill: A New Upscale Casual Dining Experience in SLO Public Market

Todo Bueno and The All Good Grill is an upscale, fast casual dining spot which caters to individuals and families. Its owner, John MacKinnon, is known for his relaxed approach but is committed to providing a top-notch dining experience with every visit. The restaurant's kitchen is dedicated to delivering excellent taste and presentation, ensuring consistent quality.

San Luis Obispo, CA

Outdoor Furniture Store 'The Cozy Patio' Opens and Joins San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce

The Cozy Patio, a store specializing in outdoor living furniture and accessories, has recently opened. It has also become a member of the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce.

Belvedere, CA

Belvedere Planning Commission to Hold Public Hearing on Property Improvements and Annual Plan Report

The City of Belvedere's Planning Commission has announced a public hearing set for August 15, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. The agenda for the meeting will be posted the Friday before the meeting. The purpose of the hearing is to consider various applications and reports, including Design Reviews, Exceptions to Total Floor Area, and Revocable License applications for properties at specified locations.

California State

Balance of Nature Settles Consumer Protection Lawsuit for $1.1 Million Over Unsupported Claims

District Attorney Carla Rodriguez announced a settlement in a consumer protection action against dietary supplement company, Balance of Nature. The case was filed by the District Attorney’s offices of several counties, which form part of the California Food, Drug, and Medical Device Task Force. Balance of Nature, which sells dietary supplements that claim to be freeze-dried, powdered fruits and vegetables, was accused of making unsupported claims about the effectiveness and attributes of its products in its advertising efforts.

Contra Costa County, CA

Disability Pride Month: Celebrating Inclusivity with Special Events and Accessible Resources

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), signed into law in July 1990, led to the establishment of Disability Pride Month. This annual event in July is dedicated to celebrating the experiences and achievements of the disabled community. Various activities are organized to mark the occasion, including reading books from specially curated lists.

Encinitas, CA

City Council Enforces Enhanced Bike Safety Laws with Focus on Education

The City Council has adopted a new amended bike ordinance, which will come into effect later this year. The updated law prohibits individuals from riding bicycles in ways not intended for passenger riding.

Santa Rosa, CA

Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of Fire Station 5 Resiliency and Relocation Project in Santa Rosa

On July 21, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Fire Station 5 Resiliency and Relocation project was held in Santa Rosa. The ceremony was attended by local, state, and federal partners, including Santa Rosa Mayor Natalie Rogers, Congressman Mike Thompson, and other dignitaries. The project, which has been eagerly awaited, was marked as a significant achievement by the attendees.

Arroyo Grande, CA

Bill Robeson Appointed as Interim City Manager of Arroyo Grande Following McDonald's Departure

The Arroyo Grande City Council appointed Bill Robeson as Interim City Manager at their meeting on July 25, 2023. This comes after the current City Manager, Whitney McDonald, accepted an employment offer from the City of San Luis Obispo. Robeson, who has served in public service for over 29 years, was previously the Assistant City Manager and Public Works Director of Arroyo Grande.

