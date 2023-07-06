16th Annual Ralph Love Plein Air Competition: Registration Now Open for Artists of All Ages

The City of Temecula is hosting its 16th Annual Ralph Love Plein Air Competition from July 28 to August 11, 2023.

The competition, which honors the late artist Ralph Love, invites local artists to paint scenic locations in Temecula.

This year, there is a new Youth Category for artists aged 17 and under, with a chance to win a prize basket of art supplies.

Canvas submissions must be stamped between July 28 and August 10 at the Temecula Valley Museum.

Eligible entries will be displayed at the museum from August 18 to October 29, with an awards reception on September 22.

Artists can apply online with a $30 application fee.