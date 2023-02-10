Food Bucket List for Los Angeles

You could be excused for thinking that fame and riches are the only things that matter in Los Angeles, but in reality, the city is more about the mouthwatering and culturally diverse cuisine alternatives that are to be found everywhere. We've put up a list of the things you must try in LA that are certain to not only awaken your inner foodie but have you going back for seconds, from the gooey stickiness of an iconic strawberry doughnut to some pork ribs coated in mozzarella (and then thirds).

1. French dipped sandwich, Philippe’s in Downtown Los Angeles

Due to its distinctive flavor and the fact that it was initially formed by accident, this savory delicacy is an absolute must. You read that correctly; A French chef in 1918 slipped the roll he was preparing into some cooked beef drippings by accident. He then started to construct a replacement roll, but the customer was pressed for time. In other words, the client received the sandwich, ate it, loved it, and returned the following day for another! This sandwich, which is often served with roast beef on a French roll, is the most well-liked item at Philippe's; the deli sells up to 3,000 of them each day.

2. Birria tacos, Birrieria San Marcos in North Hills

Look no further if you want to find the most authentic Mexican food in Los Angeles. These tacos stand out for their crispiness, mess, and flavor above everything else. Birria is a classic Mexican stew that features spices like beef, garlic, and thyme. However, when it was introduced to Los Angeles, it was transformed into a taco. It turns out that wrapping the juicy, tender birria meat in a tortilla that had been soaked in lard before being thrown onto the griddle to be fried was a brilliant idea, and both residents and visitors can't get enough of them. Birria tacos are served with the consommé from the stew, which you may dip your tacos into for a completely different, tongue-tingling experience, elevating them to bucket-list rank.

3. Ice cream sandwich, Mashti Malone’s in Hollywood

Persia may not spring to mind when considering which nation makes the best ice cream, but Mashti Malone's should always come to mind while considering ice cream in Los Angeles. This charming ice cream shop, which is based in Hollywood, is known for its creamy, stretchy Persian ice cream, which comes in a variety of unusual flavors like cucumber and lavender. The ice cream sandwich, which is saffron rosewater ice cream sandwiched between crisp wafers and coated in salty pistachios, is what you should have if you want the whole experience. Are we now in ice cream paradise after passing away?

4. Strawberry donuts, The Donut Man in Glendora

These aren't delicate donuts, let's be honest, but they sure do look and taste fantastic. These strawberry donuts, which draw visitors from all around California, were first developed in 1974 to highlight local produce. They are comprised of fluffy and crispy doughnuts that are filled with fresh strawberries and then topped with handmade strawberry jam. The only time these treats are offered is from February to September, making them almost as difficult to obtain as a golden ticket to Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. So make sure you prepare ahead. It makes sense why it is one of the cuisines you really must have while visiting Los Angeles.

5. Pizza, Elio’s Wood Fire Pizza in Echo Park

Elio's Wood Fire Pizza, located in the center of Los Angeles, serves up a flavor of Italy by cooking pizzas in an ancient Chevy Silverado. Every night, this mobile pizzeria in Echo Park is set up in the same parking lot and offers you thin-crust pizza with all of your favorite toppings, including cheese, sausage, peppers, and more. These savory slices are not only deserving of being at the top of the list of foods you must taste in LA, but they are also one of the city's best-kept secrets. They have perfectly blistered in the manner that only the best wood-fire pizzas are.