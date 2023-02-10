How to Stay Safe in Los Angeles

Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash

Overall, it is safe to travel to Los Angeles. You'll be alright if you stay in popular tourist destinations like Hollywood, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills. Avoid the sketchy neighborhoods in downtown, including Skid Row, and the surrounding South Central neighborhood. Avert Compton as well.

Your largest problem will likely be with small-time crimes like stealing and bag snatching. You should keep an eye out for petty crime because it has increased over the past couple of years. In general, when dining outside, avoid flashy jewelry, avoid flashing cash, and just keep your belongings safe and out of sight. Bring nothing pricey to the beach just in case, as robbery is a possibility.

If you own a car, make sure it's always locked, and don't leave any valuables inside overnight.

The usual precautions still apply (don't leave your drink unattended at the bar, never stroll about after drinking, etc.), but solo female tourists should feel safe here.

The frauds in Los Angeles are likewise quite distinctive. Someone who approaches you and claims to be a Hollywood producer, director, or casting agent, for instance, might be genuine. The likelihood is that they're merely attempting to con you into paying costs up in advance. Do your research and request a business card.

Be aware of anyone promising discounts on open-air bus trips or tours of Hollywood. To prevent being taken advantage of, do your homework and stay with reputable companies.

If there is a crisis, call 911 for assistance.

Always follow your instincts. Make copies of all of your identification and personal documents, such as your passport.

The most crucial piece of guidance I can give is to get quality travel insurance. You are safeguarded by travel insurance against accidents, illnesses, theft, and cancellations. It offers complete security in case something goes wrong. Since I've needed it so often in the past, I never travel without it.