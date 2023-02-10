Budgeting For a Trip to California?

It is undoubtedly expensive to travel to California, especially if you want to stay in hotels, dines at trendy restaurants, and engage in a variety of activities (thus why I'm assuming you're going to California in the first place). But of course, depending on what you'll be doing, your budget can vary greatly from a trip to a vacation.

For instance, I just took a road trip to Death Valley where we slept in a reasonably priced cabin and prepared our own meals every day as there aren't many good restaurants close to the park. Everything we did was outside, so it was all free; the only other charge we had was for gas.

On the other hand, I've had trips to Napa and San Francisco where I ate out for three meals a day, slept in expensive hotels, and overspent on fine dinners and wine tastings, all of which were very expensive.

HOW MUCH TO BUDGET PER DAY

Unless you're staying in hostels, campsites, or private rooms in Airbnb, I'd budget at least $100 per night for lodging. Due to their great demand, even some of my favorite glamping locations in California cost more than $100 per night (some are closer to $300). You should budget at least $300 per night and more if you choose hotels or resorts that focus more on design.

You might easily spend more than $60 per person for dinner and drinks in a nice LA restaurant. You can discover selections more in the $20–$30 range for breakfast and lunch.

Considering your level of lodging, any pricey meals, and any expensive activities you have scheduled, I would estimate that you will spend a minimum of $200 each day overall. From there, you can increase.

Fortunately, the best things to do in California are outside in nature, and there is a tonne of it nearby for you to enjoy for nothing!

Here Are Some Approximated Prices for Popular Attractions in California.

Yosemite National Park entrance fee is $35 per vehicle.

Disneyland day ticket starts at about $139 per person.

Cost of an Alcatraz tour: around $78 per person

Tours of Hearst Castle: beginning at $25 per person

Napa wine tastings typically cost $20 per person for each taste.

Tickets for Skyspace Los Angeles start at $28 per person.

Sequoia National Park entrance fee is $35 per vehicle.

$30 per vehicle is the entrance fee to Joshua Tree National Park

*please note prices may change

