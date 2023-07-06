Exploring Newport Beach: Camping Options that Combine Natural Beauty with Modern Comforts

Newport Beach is a beautiful destination known for its natural beauty, and summer is the perfect time to go camping and explore the great outdoors.

Newport Dunes is a popular camping spot that offers RV camping, tent camping, and even glamping options. This resort-like campground is located on the shores of the Back Bay and offers amenities such as paddleboarding, kayaking, and a beachside pool.

Crystal Cove State Park is another great option for nature enthusiasts, with 59 campsites to choose from. The Moro Campground offers stunning ocean views, access to amenities like showers and restrooms, and even allows pets.

For those looking for a unique experience, the Crystal Cove Beach Cottages offer a glimpse into the area's history and can accommodate groups of 2-9 people.