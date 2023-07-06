The Chefs' Olive Mix: A Haven for Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegar Enthusiasts in Sacramento's Old Sacramento Waterfront

The Chefs' Olive Mix, located in Sacramento's Old Sacramento Waterfront, is a haven for olive oil and balsamic vinegar enthusiasts. Owner Lisa Lebeley, a former member of a professional taste panel for extra virgin olive oil, has extensive knowledge and experience in the world of olive oil. She has set strict requirements for the olive oils in her store, surpassing those mandated by the International Olive Oil Council.

The store offers over 85 different flavors of olive oil and balsamic vinegar, with unique combinations like Tuscan Herb and Oregano White Balsamic, Fig Balsamic with Garlic EVOO, and Dark Chocolate Balsamic and Blood Orange EVOO. The store also offers suggestions for using their products in desserts, such as drizzling cranberry pear balsamic and roasted almond oil over ice cream.

Olive oil is made through a meticulous process involving the harvesting, washing, crushing, and pressing of ripe olives, while balsamic vinegar is made from grapes that are cooked into a thick grape must and aged in wooden barrels for several years.