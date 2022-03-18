Dad Review of Pampers Newborn Diapers

Credit Thomas Smith/Gado

Diapers are rarely the kind of thing that expectant parents get excited about. They are a practical necessity, though, for anyone expecting a new baby.

I usually advise expecting parents to purchase both preemie size and newborn size diapers. There’s always a chance that your baby could come early or be on the small side, and the preemie diapers are a great fit for smaller newborns. In terms of a brand, I recommend Pampers diapers. I find that they are more absorbent, easier to put on, and higher quality than many other brands out there.

Features of Pamper's Diapers

These newborn diapers include some nice features. There are a little elastic bands that keep the diaper firmly in place. There’s also a color changing strip on the front of the diaper that indicates when the diaper needs to be changed. Don’t rely on this for a definitive answer about diaper changes, but rather use it as an indication of when one might be necessary.

Pampers newborn diapers are a little bit more expensive than budget options. Still, I think they’re worth it. You know you’re getting a good quality product here, and I find that with a well-made diaper, you can use fewer diapers than with bargain brands, which ultimately saves money in the long run. They’re less likely to fall off, and the elastic is less likely to fail. That makes for easier use in the long run.

Granted, disposable diapers aren't great for the environment. Cloth diapers are probably more sustainable. But if you want to go with a disposable option, these are a good choice.

Where to Get Newborn Diapers

You can purchase Pampers diapers at a variety of places. Amazon can ship you large cases of them. It’s also very easy to buy them at Walmart. I recommend doing this, because you can either order online and have them delivered right to your door, or place an order for local pick up if you need them urgently. You can find the diapers at Walmart here.

It’s a good idea to buy a few cases of these diapers before your baby arrives. Don’t go overboard, though. Newborns grow quickly, and if you buy too many newborn diapers, you might end up with more than you need. If that’s the case, you can try to find a local place to donate the unused newborn diapers. If you expect your baby to be very large, you may want to get some size 1 diapers alongside the newborn ones. That way, you’ll be ready and your baby begins to outgrow the newborn size.

Shop for Pampers newborn diapers at Walmart.

This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no cost to you. I was not paid for this post and it is not sponsored--all opinions are my own.