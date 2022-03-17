Dad Review of the WubbaNub Baby Pacifier

Are you expecting a baby and looking for the best and simplest kind of pacifier out there? Or maybe you’re trying to buy some baby gifts for a shower, or for a friend who is expecting.

I recommend adding the WubbaNub pacifier to your list. These pacifiers are cute, and feature a wide variety of different characters. The pacifier consists of a Philips silicone pacifier, connected permanently to a small stuffed animal. It’s nice that the pacifier itself, which goes in the baby's mouth, comes from Philips, which is a a very reputable company. The actual pacifier is constructed from high-quality, medical grade silicone, so you can be confident that the quality is good.

WubbaNub's cute animals add personalization to what would otherwise be a boring pacifier. They also have a practical purpose. Because the small stuffed animal is permanently attached to the pacifier itself, that makes the WubbaNub way harder to lose. Tired new parents will appreciate that, since it's otherwise very easy to misplace small pacifiers!

As your baby gets older, the stuffed animal attached to the pacifier also makes it easier for them to hold the WubbaNub themselves. They don’t have to try to get their hands around a small, silicone pacifier. Instead, they can grab onto the big stuffed animal, and then use that to get the pacifier itself to their mouth.

I have used the WubbaNub pacifier with all three of my kids. It’s definitely the best option out there, and I have at least 15 of them! My favorite are the colorful elephants and giraffes.

You can get a WubbaNub pacifier at Walmart. The downside is that they are a lot pricier than normal pacifiers, but I think it’s definitely worth it. Again, this makes a great baby shower gift, too. If you know the theme of the shower, you can often find a WubbaNub that has an animal that fits that theme. Your giftee will really appreciate the personalization, as well as how practical these pacifiers are.

I’ve even seen the WubbaNub pacifier used in hospitals. That gave me a lot of confidence in its quality. Here is a link to check out the pacifier at Walmart. Make sure to browse around and find the animal that's the best for for you.

This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase through a link, I may get a commission that supports my writing. I was not paid by WubbaNub and this is not a sponsored post--my opinions are my own.

