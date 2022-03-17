Dad Review of the Swiffer Wetjet

California Dad Reviews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fh2LK_0ebfRNB300
Thomas Smith/Gado Images

Traditional mobs can be challenging to use. You have to get out a bucket and fill it with water, and find the right cleaning solution. You then have to mop your whole floor, probably getting too much water and soap everywhere. You have to wring out the mop, creating a big bucket of soapy, dirty water that needs to be emptied. It’s a pain, and I know it’s a big reason why I rarely mop my floor.

That’s why the Swiffer Wetjet is a cool product. If you’ve used a traditional Swiffer, you know that they work well to pick up dust off the floor. If there’s some kind of stuck-on mass, however, a traditional Swiffer with its dry cleaning cloth won’t do much for you.

How the Wetjet Works

The Wetjet is different. It’s like a traditional Swiffer, and has the same disposable cleaning pad style. They use the special pads, though, which are designed to work with a wet cleaning solution. On the handle of the wet jet is a small pump. When you press a button on the handle, the pump pumps cleaning solution down the handle, spraying it in front of the pad. You can then use the solution and the pad to scrub the mess off the floor.

Because the cleaning solution is integrated directly into the handle, you don’t need to deal with a big bucket of sudsy water. You’re also only dispensing the exact amount of cleaning solution that you need, so you’re wasting less soap and not getting it everywhere. You can press the button on the handle to spray a bit out, mop the floor with it, and then spray a bit more when you need.

Downsides of the Wetjet

The cleaning pad and the Swiffer wet jet is disposable. That’s not the best thing for the environment, because you’re going to be throwing away a bunch of these pads. I find that I have to go through 2 to 3 pads to clean a big room. Still, the convenience factor is great. You don’t have to deal with bringing out a traditional mop. You can just throw each of the pads away as it gets soiled.

The Wetjet can also get dirty quickly if you use it on a dusty floor. I find one of the best solutions is to Swiffer with a traditional dry dry pad first to get rid of big dust, and then to use the wet jet to remove any dirt or other stains on the floor. That gets rid of a lot of the bigger pieces of dust so they don’t get the pads of the wet jet dirty as quickly.

Where to Buy

You can buy a Swiffer wet jet at Walmart for around $25. That includes the device, as well as some starter pads, and the batteries that you need to operate it. It also includes a starter container of cleaner fluid.

Check it out today if you hate traditional mops, but want to keep your floor clean.

Note: This post contains affiliate links. If you make a purchase, I may receive a commission that supports my writing. I was not paid for this post, and it is not sponsored comments. All opinions are my own.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# swiffer wetjet# cleaning# review# swiffer# mopping

Comments / 6

Published by

A California dad reviews the best products, explores the best tech and shares ideas for kids, parenting, and your home.

Lafayette, CA
1084 followers

More from California Dad Reviews

Dad Review of Pampers Newborn Diapers

Diapers are rarely the kind of thing that expectant parents get excited about. They are a practical necessity, though, for anyone expecting a new baby. I usually advise expecting parents to purchase both preemie size and newborn size diapers. There’s always a chance that your baby could come early or be on the small side, and the preemie diapers are a great fit for smaller newborns. In terms of a brand, I recommend Pampers diapers. I find that they are more absorbent, easier to put on, and higher quality than many other brands out there.

Read full story

Dad Review of the WubbaNub Baby Pacifier

Are you expecting a baby and looking for the best and simplest kind of pacifier out there? Or maybe you’re trying to buy some baby gifts for a shower, or for a friend who is expecting.

Read full story

Meditating during stressful world events

With the ongoing war in Ukraine, it feels like world events can be extremely stressful. That can make it hard to find the time and space for meditation. It's more important than ever to find ways to center yourself and connect with your inner peace.

Read full story
2 comments

Meditation on Gazing at a Redwood Tree

Looking up at the canopy of a redwood tree evokes all kinds of complex feelings. There’s the feeling of being connected to nature, of being small in comparison to the natural world, and of being in awe of the power and beauty of nature.

Read full story

Meditation for Peace in Ukraine

Yesterday, the international community looked on as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country of Ukraine. Many of us are probably feeling powerless in the face of this international strife.

Read full story
1 comments

Staying Motivated When the Seasons Change

When the seasons begin to change, it can be hard to stay motivated. All of a sudden, the weather is colder and the days are shorter. It can be tough to keep up your usual routine when it feels like there's not enough time in the day. Here are a few tips for staying motivated when the seasons change.

Read full story
1 comments

Dad Review of the Melissa and Doug Paw Patrol Rescue Dashboard

If you’re a parent during the pandemic — and especially if you’re a Californian parent during the pandemic — your kid probably spends a lot of time watching you driving. Let your toddler loose in the front seat of your car (with the ignition off, please) and they’ll quickly demonstrate how much fun it is to push all the buttons, spin the steering wheel, and honk the horn. The Melissa and Doug Paw Patrol Rescue Dashboard capitalizes on that fascination, allowing your kid to interact with a variety of car-like controls, as well as their favorite Paw Patrol pups.

Read full story
1 comments

Dad Review of the New Thomas and Friends Trains and Cranes Super Tower

Do you have a kid who loves Thomas and Friends? Do they already have all the available Thomas and Friends stuff? If that describes you, there’s good news. Fisher-Price just released a new Thomas and Friends set. It’s elaborate, super fun for kids, and has a lot of parent-friendly features too. It’s the Thomas and Friends Trains and Cranes Super Tower.

Read full story

Dad Review of the First Alert Smoke and CO Detector

According to the National Fire Protection Association, you should have a smoke detector installed in every sleeping room in your house. In many places, having these smoke detectors in place is actually the law. That’s especially true of rooms where your kids sleep. If you’re looking for an easy-to-install smoke detector and carbon monoxide alarm for your kid’s nursery, check out the First Alert combination smoke and CO alarm.

Read full story

Dad Review of the Decanit Fireplace Lantern

My house has a lovely, old wood-burning fireplace complete with a brick chimney — a relative rarity in California. At some point in the past, someone converted it to burn natural gas. That’s a bit safer than wood, but with three kids in the house, I still didn’t want any kind of fireplace going in my home. That’s why I turned to the Decanit Fireplace Lantern.

Read full story
2 comments

Dad Review of the Ocean and Beach Sensory Box

Especially during COVID-19 lockdowns, it can be tough to get to the beach. Beaches are a great sensory environment for little kids. There are shells to find, sand to build with, and the sensation of water. The Ocean and Beach Sensory Box from Creativity Kids brings those experiences home, letting your kids experience a “beach” visit indoors (or ideally in the backyard).

Read full story

Review of the Decanit Fireplace Lantern

My house has a lovely, old wood-burning fireplace complete with a brick chimney—a relative rarity in California. At some point in the past, someone converted it to burn natural gas. That’s a bit safer than wood, but with three kids in the house, I still didn’t want any kind of fireplace going in my home. That’s why I turned to the Decanit Fireplace Lantern.

Read full story

Review of the Ocean and Beach Sensory Box

Especially during COVID-19 lockdowns, it can be tough to get to the beach. Beaches are a great sensory environment for little kids. There are shells to find, sand to build with, and the sensation of water. The Ocean and Beach Sensory Box from Creativity Kids brings those experiences home, letting your kids experience a “beach” visit indoors (or ideally in the backyard).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy