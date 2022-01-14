Review of the Decanit Fireplace Lantern

Thomas Smith/Gado Images

My house has a lovely, old wood-burning fireplace complete with a brick chimney—a relative rarity in California. At some point in the past, someone converted it to burn natural gas. That’s a bit safer than wood, but with three kids in the house, I still didn’t want any kind of fireplace going in my home. That’s why I turned to the Decanit Fireplace Lantern.

The Decanit Lantern looks just like a tiny fireplace. It’s got little glowing logs that pulse with orange light, as well as flicking, dancing flames. The whole thing is contained in a faux-metal unit that’s about a foot high. You could swear that it’s putting out heat and making your room feel cozy and holiday-ish.

But it’s all an illusion. The Decanit Lantern doesn’t heat up at all—the fireplace effect is created using only motors, mirrors and LEDs inside the unit. The whole device is totally safe to the touch. It runs on a USB connection (I plug mine into an old phone charger in the wall) or a set of replaceable batteries.

How I Use It

I use the Decanit fireplace lantern as a little insert in my real fireplace. I positioned it in front of the logs of the real fireplace, and plugged it into a long USB extension cord that ultimately leads to my old phone charger in a wall outlet. I even keep a real fireplace screen in front it of, just like it’s actually burning.

I didn’t expect it to look so good. I thought the lantern would like kind of hokey or campy, and would be a joke item. But it actually looks great, and gives the impression that there’s a real fire burning in the fireplace. My kids love to stand near it, point at it and say “hot”, and otherwise treat it like a roaring fire. It’s at least as good as once of the fireplace recordings you find on Netflix.

The lantern is also great if you’re planning a themed party, or looking for a cool (though hot-looking) addition to your Halloween or holiday theming. I used it in a hot chocolate bar as part of the decor during an outdoor party, and it fit in perfectly. I noticed that over time, the lantern’s flames sometimes stop moving. Unplugging it for a bit and plugging back in usually fixes the issue.

If you have a fireplace but you don’t want to risk using it around your kids, try grabbing a Decanit lantern and enjoying a roaring “fire” without the heat or environmental damage. It’s fun, cheap, and a unique piece of decor.