Biden signs 9 veterans bills, advocates for Honoring Our Pact Act

On June 7, President Joseph Biden signed several veterans bills aimed at improving healthcare and education. Associated Press

President Joseph Biden on June 7 signed nine bipartisan veterans bills into law while advocating for the passage of the Honoring Our PACT Act, which is currently on the Senate floor.

In a release issued by the White house, President Biden notes, “our nation has many obligations, but only has one truly sacred obligation…to prepare and equip those we send into harm’s way and to care for them and their families when they come home. It’s a sacred obligation. Because veterans are the backbone, the spine of who we are as a country.”

Oh the nine bills, five directly affect California veterans and their families.

First, the United States Army Rangers Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act (S.1872) collectively awards the nearly 7,000 Rangers who fought in the Second World War, most notably in operations in North Africa and Italy, the D-Day landings at Normandy, and the liberation of The Philippines.

U.S. Army Rangers train with British Commandos in preparation of the D-Day during World War II. U.S. Library of Congress

In education, the Veterans Rapid Retraining Assistance Program Restoration and Recovery Act of 2022 (S.4089) prevents the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from charging entitlements for retraining assistance that veterans were unable to complete because the program was either shut down or lost approval by the governing state agency.

The remaining three bills all affect veterans healthcare. First, the Radiation Exposure Compensation Extension Act of 2022 (S.4119) extends compensation programs for veterans who were exposed to radiation as a result of atomic weapons testing for two more years.

Next, both the Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options for Veterans Act (S.2533) and Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas Supporting Expanded Review for Veterans in Combat Environments, or SERVICE, ACT (S.2102).

The first mandates the VA to improve medical services relating to breast cancer treatment and mammograms through a combination of new trial programs, research, implementing updated technology at all facilities, improving outreach and accessibility, and updating accompanying administrative policies.

The SERVICE Act expands specific eligibility for veterans who served in any theater recognized by the VA’s Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry, which includes deployments in Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, and more.

Many veterans bills are currently on the Senate and House floors, including the Honoring Our PACT Act, which has been endorsed by most major veterans service organizations, including The American Legion, the President, the VA, and senators and representatives from both sides of the aisle. If passed, the Honoring Our PACT Act would provide medical treatment for the millions of veterans exposed to toxins during their service going back decades.