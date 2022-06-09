More than 20 veterans bills considered by California Legislature

The California legislature will see at least two dozen veterans bills in 2022. California Legislature

Below is a comprehensive list of veterans bills expected to see debate in the California Assembly and Senate during the 2022 legislative session. California American Legion news will continue to cover these bills as new actions are undertaken.

The deadline for new bills to be introduced to the California Legislature was March 18.

As of June 3, this article has been updated with the most recent legislative action on each bill.

2022 CALIFORNIA VETERANS LEGISLATION

CALIFORNIA ASSEMBLY BILLS

AB 411 — Veterans Housing and Homeless Prevention Bond Act of 2022

This bill would provide additional funding for the California agencies, including CalVet, to house veterans and their families as outlined in the Veterans Housing and Homeless Prevention Bond Act of 2014.

Status: AB 411 has been passed in the Assembly and referred to several Senate committees.

AB 1595 — Veterans Cemetery: County of Orange & SB 42 — Veterans Cemetery: County of Orange

Existing Southern California veterans cemetery legislation would be updated to allow a study for a newly proposed location for the state-funded cemetery in Anaheim Hills.

Status: AB 1595 has been passed in the Assembly and referred to several Senate committees under the “urgency” designation.

AB 1623 — Personal Income Taxes: Exclusion: Uniformed Services Retirement Pay: Survivor Benefit Plan Payments

If passed, AB 1623 would amend the California Personal Income Tax Law to exclude military retirement pay starting no earlier than Jan. 2023 but before Jan. 2033.

Status: AB 1623 has not been passed in the Assembly.

AB 1629 — Income Taxation: Exclusion: Military Survivor Benefits

This bill would change the California Personal Income Tax Law to exclude up to $20,000 in U.S. Survivor Benefit Plan benefits per year as early as Jan. 2021 but before Jan. 2027.

Status: AB 1629 has not been passed in the Assembly.

AB 1633 — Public Postsecondary Education: Veterans’ Educational Benefits: Information Sharing

California State Universities would be required, with consent from student veterans and servicemembers, to send relevant personal information to CalVet for the purpose of educating veterans on additional student aid benefits.

Status: AB 1633 has been passed in the Assembly and referred to several Senate committees.

AB 1669 — California Internet Consumer Protection and Net Neutrality Act of 2018: United States Department of Veterans Affairs: Telehealth Applications

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or VA, would be made exempt from California’s Net Neutrality laws, including the handling of personal data, for the sole purpose of ensuring veterans receive uninhibited telehealth services.

Status: AB 1669 has not been passed in the Assembly.

AB 1692 — Veterans: Mental Health

CalVet would be required to conduct a study on women veterans within the context of VA benefits for processing service-related disability claims, obtaining affordable housing, and health information about service-related illnesses for veterans and their dependents and/or survivors. Results of the study would be reported to the California Assembly no later than July 31, 2023.

Status: AB 1692 has been passed in the Assembly and referred to the Senate Rules Committee.

AB 1762 — State Capitol: Gold Star Families Monument

A monument honoring Gold Star Families of California would be built and maintained on the grounds of the State Capitol. Funding would come from private sources.

Status: AB 1762 has been passed in the Assembly and referred to the Senate Rules Committee.

AB 1828 — CalFresh: Income Eligibility: Basic Allowance For Housing

The California Department of Social Services would be required to send a request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive basic housing allowances for servicemembers when determining eligibility and benefits from the CalFresh program.

Status: AB 1828 has been passed in the Assembly and referred to the Senate Human Services Committee.

AB 2032 — Emergency Alert System: Green Alert

This proposed bill would establish a Green Alert system for the California Highway Patrol. On the order of investigating law enforcement agencies, a Green Alert would be issued in relevant locations for a veteran thought to be at risk for suicide.

Status: AB 2032 has been passed in the Assembly and referred to the Senate Rules Committee.

AB 2105 — Contractors: Initial License Fee Reduction: Veterans

Honorably discharged veterans in California would be eligible for a 50 percent reduction for a state-issued contractor license fee.

Status: AB 2105 has been passed in the Assembly, amended, and re-referred to the Senate Business, Professions, and Economic Development Committee.

AB 2119 — Veterans: Medical Foster Home Pilot Program

The Medical Foster Home Pilot Program would allow the VA to designate medical foster homes that are not subjected to federal requirements for the purpose of taking care of elderly veterans. Caregivers would be required to register with the state and would be placed under the jurisdiction of the California State Auditor.

The pilot program would be created no sooner than Jan. 2025 and run through Jan. 2027.

Status: AB 2119 has been passed in the Assembly and referred to several Senate committees.

AB 2389 — Veterans (definition amendment)

California’s definition of “veterans” would officially be changed to recognize servicemembers who are honorably discharged from the U.S. Space Force.

Status: AB 2389 has not been passed in the Assembly.

AB 2509 — Vehicles: Registration Fees: Exemptions

Purple Heart recipients or surviving spouses of Purple Heart recipients would be exempt from special license plate fees.

Status: AB 2509 has been passed in the Assembly and referred to the Senate Rules Committee.

AB 2692 — Public Postsecondary Education: Priority Registration for Members and Former Members of the Armed Forces of the United States

U.S. Space Force veterans would officially be included among other veterans who are granted priority registration from California Community Colleges, a California State University, or a University of California.

Status: AB 2692 has not been passed in the Assembly.

AB 2837 — Vehicles: Disabled Veterans

The disability rating required for obtaining disabled veterans license plates would drop from 100 to 70.

Status: AB 2837 has not been passed in the Assembly.

CALIFORNIA SENATE BILLS

SB 837 — Driver’s Licenses: Veteran Designation

Veterans would no longer be required to pay a fee when requesting the word “veteran” be printed on their driver’s license or state-issued ID.

Status: SB 837 has been passed in the Senate and referred to the Assembly Transportation Committee.

SB 949 — Veterans: California Central Coast State Veterans Cemetery

The veterans cemetery planned for Fort Ord would no longer be required to report the status of the Endowment Fund and “obsolete provisions” would be removed.

Note: Fort Ord is also the site of growing public concern over environmental contamination and prior toxic exposure for veterans and their families.

Status: SB 949 has been passed in the Senate and referred to the Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

SB 984 — Military Service: Leave Of Absence: Pay and Benefits

Civilian employers of Reservists or National Guardsman who are actively deployed would be required to continue paying servicemembers for the first 30 days of an active deployment.

Status: SB 984 has been passed in the Senate and referred to several Assembly committees.

SB 1073 — Property Tax: Exemptions: Disabled Veterans

Disabled, partially disabled veterans, or their spouses would receive a partial tax exemption on their principal place of residence.

Status: SB 984 has been passed in the Senate and referred to the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

SB 1195 — Veterans Homes

CalVet is currently required to evaluate veterans homes every five years to accommodate the needs of the local population. This bill would require CalVet to include the potential for the VA to establish satellite medical clinics within a 30-minute drive of the veterans home in this evaluation.

Status: SB 1195 has been passed in the Senate and referred to the Assembly Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

SB 1311 — Veterans: Protections

Individuals or businesses that engage in any kind of deceptive or unfair competition, advertising, or any other kind of business act against veterans to pay a fine of $2,500 per violation.

Status: SB 1311 has been passed in the Senate and referred to the Assembly.

SB 1357 — Property Taxation: Exemption: Disabled Veteran Homeowners

If passed, the bill would mandate the Assembly and Senate’s intent to write legislation exempting disabled veteran homeowners from property taxes.

Status: SB 1357 has been passed in the Senate and referred to several Assembly committees.

SB 1478 — Disabled Veteran Business Enterprises

Disabled veteran business enterprises, or DVBEs, would be afforded an alternative bidding method for contracts issued under the Small Business Procurement and Contract Act.

Status: SB 1478 has been passed in the Senate and referred to several Assembly committees.