Another Program For Illinois Residents To Get Money Per Month

Residents are loving the programs where the state gives them a set amount of cash per month. They do not get told want to do with the money, which is helpful since everything is expensive these days. Given the positive feedback, officials plan to create more of these programs. Illinois locals in a specific county will see several more of these initiatives pop in there area. The programs will give selected residents hundreds per month for at least six months to two years.Officials say it will operate in phases to help different groups of people.

A new universal basic income (UBI) program will launch soon. It will give residents $750 per month for six months. This program has rounds to ensure the money goes to beneficiaries who it will help most. The UBI pilot is in its first round. The initial groups identified are homeless families. Kim Nix is the program coordinator at the Regional Office of Education (ROE). Kim said these individuals received surveys to assess their needs. (source)

What county will host the program? What details have officials released about the project?

The project will run in Champaign County in Illinois. What is the next step after the identified families complete the survey? Program representatives will interview families, school districts, and community partners. Afterward, officials will pick families to get the monthly direct payments of $750. The University of Illinois and the Regional Office of Education are managing this pilot program. (source)

Who is eligible? The program aims to help homeless families that have children attending school. Kim hopes the monthly payments will provide enough financial support. The aim is to help their parents find jobs and get safe and secure housing. “In order for this to potentially be something that is ongoing, it has to show that people are able to gain that stability,” Kim said. Ten families will gain from the program for six months. Several areas in Champaign County already UBI programs underway. (source)

