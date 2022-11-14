Government Worker Claims He Made $4,400 In Two Weeks.

Cadrene Heslop

The federal minimum wage is stagnant at $7.25 per hour. Officials have resorted to raising the rate at the state level. Several locations now have per-hour pay between $12 and $15. USPS wants people to know they have openings available with higher compensation packages.

Mail carriers are an integral part of many Americans’ daily lives. The rise of online shopping continued beyond the pandemic. Now, a TikToker and mail carrier has gone viral. He told viewers that, first, the USPS needs help. And second, viewers can make a lot of money in the process.

Lukas (@lukasthegiant) posted the video, which has over 103,000 views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIhlH_0jA8aP9w00
Photo by Mackenzie Marco on Unsplash

In the video, Lukas shows a breakdown of his pay after two weeks of work. Most of his income comes from overtime. But he notes that he made over $4,400 for two weeks of work.

Lukas notes, “if you were to multiply that by 26. That’s over $100,000. We need help, and the post office pays well.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports USPS mail carriers can earn a median hourly income of $25.21 per hour. Lukas says that amount can increase significantly with overtime. USPS is hiring in many areas. Recently, USPS announced it would add 20,000 extra workers to handle the holiday rush.

Commenters had mixed reactions to the information. Some users with experience at USPS also chimed in. They liked the pay but complained that the working hours were long and management could cause issues. Some responses are highlighted below.

“[The] post office is recession safe been there 30 years.”
“They have amazing benefits. My husband is a manager at an office in So Cali.”
“I totally agree. I’m a clerk and I’ve been [overusing] the [overtime]. No one shows up for job fairs.”
“My dad worked there for a minute. [The job was rough.] Like 16-hour days all the time.” Lukas responded, saying that he has recently been working an average of “at least 11-13 hours” daily.
“This isn’t paying well. This is overworking and underpaying the employees.”
“If management wasn’t so horrible you guys could keep people. I lasted about 2 weeks before I decided I’m worth more than the way I was being treated.”

*Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This article got written using accredited media reports. *Advice Disclaimer: This article should not be considered as job, employment, financial, or other advice. The ideas, numbers, and strategies should never be used without first assessing your own personal and financial situation, or without consulting a life coach or financial professional.

