Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of Housing

Rents and mortgages are high because of inflation. But the problem will be worse for Texas residents. Businesses renting properties have an advantage due to housing scarcity in the area. More than half of homeowners in Texas are investors. They bought real estate to make a profit. It will mean more hardship for Texans, who will see their living costs rise further.

The housing market cooled for regular buyers. But it remains hot for investors. According to CoreLogic , one in every three homes sold in Dallas, investors bought it. The firm collected this data for the Fort Worth area in August 2022. In the past 18 months, nationwide investors have been buying homes in record numbers. (source)

Last year investors purchased more than 50% of all homes sold in 21 zip codes in the DFW area. Three of the top five zip codes heavily bought by investors were in older neighborhoods. These communities surround downtown Fort Worth. It means people who move closer to their offices will face higher rents. And they will not have many options for cheaper housing. Meanwhile, people who hope to buy a home close to downtown later will have limited choices. (source)

Analysts believe the trend will continue. Investors said the low home prices attracted them to the area. For established homeowners, the influx of investor buyers comes with concerns. Home values increase with more investor activity. The associated cost of shelter also rises, including rent and property taxes. A resident described the situation. (source)

"It feels like survival of the fittest as to who will still be here," said Diana Martinez. Her family has owned a home on the East side of Fort Worth for more than 25 years. "We were getting three to five calls every day from people wanting to buy our house. It's kind of like where's the "for sale" sign. We are wondering where it is because I don't see it anywhere." While many of her neighbors have sold their homes, when investors ask, Martinez's answer is no.

Two types of investors have a high interest in the area. Small investors buy and flip properties. But larger corporations buy homes to create rentals. (source)

