Credit Cards To Discontinue And Go Obsolete (Opinion)

Retailers are trying to outdo each other with self-checkout advancements. Residents and officials expressed concerns about this technology.

But stores plan to go forward with innovations and add more digital features. These changes could further inconvenience shoppers who will see credit card use decline. They will need to use their smartphones to access registers. Similar updates are underway at the subway in New York.

In 2021, several banks discontinued credit options. The customer base of brick-and-mortar financial institutions is declining. This problem caused them to offer promotions for people to open new accounts. But most Americans, especially the younger generation, prefer to use digital banking.

What are retailers doing to keep up with customers' banking preferences? What does it mean for credit cards?

People have transaction alternatives in locations ranging from fast food chains to grocery stores. Retailers introduced Apple and Google Pay options to their registers. Transactions via other mobile payment services are also increasing. Experts warn credit cards could become useless as digital wallets become the norm. (source)

Payment processing giants like Mastercard and Visa have heeded the warnings. These companies added near-field communication (NFC) chip technology to their cards. But cards from other banks will not be accessible for online and soon in-store purchases. (source)

According to Wired , smaller merchants, delivery companies, and take-out restaurants would be the first to forgo traditional payment methods. Hackers noticed the shift. They have moved online as well. People should check the authenticity of apps and websites before signing up.

