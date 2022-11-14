Scientists Believe Another Branch Of Early Humans Existed

Many studies suggest humans are the descendants of giants and large apes. But how do you explain all the short people in the population? Where do their genes come from in the DNA pool?

Those questions sparked scientists' curiosity. Archeological searches in the jungle have also led to the discovery of tiny old bones. These developments caused researchers to theorize humans had other ancestors.

In 2003, researchers first discovered remains of a rare species, EarthSky reports. It is a relic population of Homo floresiensis. A professor of anthropology at a Canadian university believes these are hobbits. They may still roam the jungles of the remote Indonesian island of Flores. Or they went extinct centuries ago. (source)

What are hobbits?

The “hobbits” were estimated to stand around 3.5 feet tall and weigh about 66 pounds. The species is believed to have died out about 50,000 years ago, which means it shared the world with Homo sapiens; humans have been around for about 200,000 years. (source)

The skeleton structures of these Indonesian islanders are distinct. Studies say they are not homo sapiens but a different species of humans. The controversy caused fierce anthropological debate. The other explanation for pint-sized people is deformity by disease or genetic disorder. Other camps suggest dwarf cretinism, sometimes brought on by a lack of iodine. Another potential suspected culprit was microcephaly, which shrinks the brain and bones. (source)

Images have driven these debates about the possibility of another human species. Scientists wanted a concrete answer and called in specialists. The conclusion? The Homo Floresiensis are nothing like us and are likely another human type. Below is an excerpt of the research. (source)

Joining forces with Philippe Charlier, a palaeopathologist at Paris-Descartes University specialized in solving ancient medical mysteries, the researchers secured high-resolution images recently generated in Japan to compute maps of bone thickness variation.

"There is a lot of information contained in bone layers of the skull," Balzeau told AFP.

The results, he said, were unambiguous: "There were no characteristics from our species"—that is, Homo sapiens.

And while they found evidence of minor maladies. There was nothing corresponding to the major genetic diseases other researchers suggested.

