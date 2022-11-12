6,000 Sheep Mysteriously Died Near A U.S. Army Program

The Dugway sheep incident occurred in March 1968. Many have connected the event to the U.S. Army's chemical and biological warfare program. This program was underway at the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah. Six thousand sheep passed on ranches near the base. The owners blamed the Army testing of toxic chemicals for the situation. (source)

The morning of March 14, 1968, began like any other day in the rural, snow-covered hills of Skull Valley, Utah. But Tooele County Sheriff Fay Gillette will forever forget the carnage that followed. And the event sparked national debates about the use of chemical weapons. (source)

Sheriff Fay Gillette described thousands of livestock splayed across the landscape to reporters. “I’ve never seen such a sight in my life.” It was like a movie version of ‘destruction’—you know, like after the bomb goes off. Sheep laying all over. All of them down—patches of white as far as you could see.” (source)

What was most alarming was the distance of the base from the sheep. The Dugway Proving Ground was the Army’s largest base for chemical and biological weapons testing. It was 80 miles from Salt Lake City and 27 miles from the stricken animals. More sheep became sick in the following days. Spokespeople for the Dugway facility denied involvement. (source)

But on March 21, U.S. Senator Frank Moss, a Democrat representing Utah, released a Pentagon document proving otherwise. On March 13, a high-speed jet sprayed 320 gallons of nerve gas VX across the Dugway grounds in a weapons test. The odorless, tasteless chemical was super toxic. Less than 10 milligrams is enough to hurt a human via paralysis of the respiratory muscles. (source)

Local veterinarians and health officials investigated the matter. Their findings? The jet that sprayed VX gas had experienced a malfunction in its delivery tanks. It had accidentally released the gas at a much higher altitude than intended, allowing it to blow far from the testing grounds. The ill-fated sheep had been grazing on grass covered in the chemical. Some passed within 24 hours while others remained ill for weeks before succumbing, “generally act[ing] dazed, [with] their heads tilted down and off to the side, walk[ing] in a stilted, uncoordinated manner.”. (source)

Although the Army did not acknowledge guilt at the time, they paid $376,685 to rancher Alvin Hatch, whose sheep accounted for 90 percent of those afflicted. The military also lent bulldozers for the mass burial of the sheep, and initiated a review of the safety protocol at Dugway. (source)

Years later, people learned about the cause of the occurrence from an officially verified source. Air Force Press Officer Jesse Stay commissioned the report. The public gained access to this "first documented admission" from the Army in 1998. The paper revealed that a nerve agent took out the sheep at Skull Valley. (source)

