$1,500 One-Time Bonus Check For Arkansas Teachers: Do You Qualify?

American residents across several states are receiving checks from their local officials. Some Arkansas citizens will join that group. They will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500. In May, the governor approved the payment.

It is for teachers. Their state is thanking them for the work done during the pandemic. Their jobs became more stressful with the transition to remote learning. Certain Arkansas teachers can expect cash from a certified salary schedule. The district allocated $4.5 million to the fund. (source)

Which teachers qualify for the payment? When will they get it?

Who qualifies?

The bonuses go to "veteran" teachers in the Fort Smith Public School (FSPS) system. These groups are eligible. (source)

Classroom teachers

Interventionists

Instructional specialists

Special education coordinators

Adult education teachers

School administrators such as principals or assistant principals also qualify. District-level administrators, including department directors, will not get it.(source)

It is only for school officials. Other civil representatives are not eligible. These professionals include nurses, police officers, professional support staff, physical and occupational therapy assistants, or SLP assistants. (source)

When will the payment go out?

According to Talk Business, teachers and qualified staff can expect it by December 15, 2023. The Talk Business cited an email from chief financial officer Charles Warren.

Another Benefit in the Works for 2023

Teachers will also get another reward thanks to the "Certified Salary Schedule." The approved schedule added $5,500 to base salaries of $38,500 to $44,000 for the 2022-2023 year. (source)

A new step schedule salary raised teachers' salaries by an average of $3,471.81. It represents a 5.89 percent pay increase for the 2022-23 contract year. Teachers should be expecting an increased pay between $800 to $6,300 during the next contract year. It ranges between 1.16 percent to 16.04 percent. The bonuses and pay hikes are thanks to federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The FSPS approved this money for the 2022-23 school year. (source)

