Fast Food Server Adds Attitude Tax To Receipts

Customer complaints are common in the service industry. In a survey, 27% of Americans reported receiving ineffective service. A few (12%) thought the speed was too slow. Meanwhile, 72% thought workers' performance was poor. (source)

Some waiters and baristas believe people are unnecessarily frustrated with their service. They receive an undeserved attitude from many customers on the job. But one Buffalo Wild Wings worker reveals she has a unique way of dealing with the problem. Other servers chimed in the comments admitting they do the same.

What is the attitude tax?

Italy said because a customer was rude to her at her job at Buffalo Wild Wings. She decided to charge them for the extra ranch.

The video text and audio says, “When a customer is rude and asks for the extra ranch. Rings in ranch.” Italy explained in the comment, she was not originally planning on charging the customer for the ranch. Even though the usual policy is to charge 60 cents for the extra.

The video caption read, “Now u [have to] pay extra. I was not going to even charge you.”

Commenters sided with Italy and her decision.

“[For real] I charge them for every little thing when they catch an attitude with me.”

“This is why I’m polite to ALL [service] workers!! Also, I used to be one.”

“I serve at Applebee’s and they charge 50 cents for [extra ranch] so I relate to this so much. I ring in every single one when they rude.”

What do you think?

