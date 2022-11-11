US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground

The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)

A civil engineer named Philip Schneider worked on secret military projects. His son said these happened deep underground in Dulce, New Mexico. Philip revealed the American military was working with an alien race of Greys. Together they would build joint subterranean bases. (source)

The report says the U.S. military seized a UFO containing Greys. But the situation turned when the creatures fought back, causing the Dulce Battle. (source)

Dulce Battle expert Anthony Sanchez is the author of the UFO Highway. He is also the founder of Umbra Research. This research group devotes time to understanding the hidden aspects and mysteries of UFO/ET events. Sanchez said: “In 1979, when they sunk a shaft during some mining exploration to see if they could build a similar subterranean base they discovered a very old cavern system where Greys extra-terrestrials had a base.” (source)

Philip Schneider says Alien Greys confronted him and he had to defend himself. Philip took out two before they hit him with some kind of plasma. He escaped and the military immediately called in special forces. (source)

Mr. Samchez added: “Military units - Seals and Delta Forces – went down there and engaged in a fire-fight with these tall Greys. In all 60 military personnel and scientists became casualties. During the altercation, Mr. Schneider's plasma hit sheared off a part of his hand.” (source)

Some believe the UFO incident was a hoax. They claim the debris collected from the ranch near Corona, New Mexico is from a balloon. Reports in 1994 identified it as a nuclear test surveillance balloon. The case is well-known and brought much fame to Roswell, New Mexico. The city capitalized on the event with many ufology attractions, statues, and iconography. The area has also received mention in several shows and movies. (source)

