Shopify Outsources Laid Off Roles In Developing Nation

Shopify laid off 10% of its workforce, about 1,000 of its 10,000 employees. The following month? The company laid off 70 more employees and increased the pay of the remaining staff.

It seems the role of these employees was critical to the organization. But the company wants a cheaper labor force to fill the available positions.

Where does Shopify look to get cheaper labor?

Shopify hired dozens of customer service representatives for its team. But none of them were locals; the firm outsourced them. These new hires will help customers troubleshoot online store issues. Company employees say they notice the brand has more contractors now. (source)

Most of the 1,000 workers laid off worked in support. Shopify is rushing to fill the positions with outsourced labor. Dozens of new contractors are from the Philippines. For the previous hiring, the company also chose customer service agents from India. The company is also expanding its use of outsourced workers and hiring them for roles in essential "high-tiered" teams. (source)

The increasing number of contractor staff is unsettling for employees. It terrifies them to think about job safety. And fears are deepening. In July 2022, the company changed its performance evaluation processes. Workers worry this will cause quiet dismissals of more employees. Then, cheaper labor will replace them. (source)

