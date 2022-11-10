Boston Walgreens Closures Worries Residents

Inflation has given customers plenty to worry about this year. First, it was the sky-high prices of goods and services. Shoppers' newest concern? The reaction of retailers to inflation. Many brands like Walgreens will close unprofitable locations.

2022 was an unfavorably exciting year for Walgreens. The company faced staff shortages and had to adjust its opening hours or temporarily close stores. The pharmacy became the center of a boycott campaign for removals to fill doctor's notes.

In September, the pharmacy ran out of ADHD medication. Now, problems with Walgreens will further affect Boston neighborhoods. And residents are already worried.

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Customers worry about where they will fill their prescriptions. The pharmacy began closing stores across America. In Boston? It will shut down three locations this week. The Roxbury store closed on Nov. 8, Hyde Park shut down on Nov. 9, and Mattapan will close on Nov. 10. Here is a statement about how the community feels about the change. (source)

Julia Mejia, a Boston City Councilor At-Large, said that this is going to create a major medication problem for residents in the area. "This abrupt shutting down of these pharmacies are going to create pharmacy deserts in our communities," Mejia said. "We already have a hard enough time getting the prescriptions that we need. Now we're going to have find other spaces and places to be able to have access to life-saving medication."

The closure will affect low-income families more because they do not have vehicles. Walgreens' locations were in easy-to-access central areas. Some will have to travel a mile or more to escape pharmacy deserts. This change increases people's time inconvenience and transportation costs. Similar problems are happening in Rochester, New York. (source)

