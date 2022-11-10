Walmart Shopper Says She Was Charged Extra For Mystery Item

Several retailers are under scrutiny for their pricing strategies. Customers and agencies have concerns about sneaky overcharging practices. The small fines did not deter Walmart and Dollar General from the habit. Both companies paid $48,760 in fees for the behavior earlier this year.

The woman's name is Julia Taylor (@julesakajuliataylor). She documents the experience in a three-minute video. Julia heard about strange extra charges via TikTok. But did not believe it until she experienced it.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

What is the mystery item called? How does a customer get redress from Walmart?

The video tells her story. Julia realized her grocery bill seemed unusually high but wrote it off as “inflation or whatever.” She decided to double-check her receipt because it did not feel right. Julia found a strange charge of $19.86.

“I’m like ‘I’m pretty sure that I didn’t buy something for $20. I always double-check the price on the shelf before I pick up an item, just because I do.”

She scanned her receipt on Fetch. The rewards app helped her determine the extra $19.86 charge was for a “universal unknown item.” Still confused, Julia took her receipt to Walmart customer service, who she says was “very kind, very gracious, very helpful.” A customer service rep searched for the item number twice but it was “not available”.

Julia explains the Walmart worker was apologetic and refunded her the mystery charge.

“I was very thankful that they did and thankful that I caught it, but y’all, this is a warning to check your receipts.”

Commenters say it is a regular occurrence.

“It’s true I was a cashier this happened a lot the only time we realized it was when a customer pointed it out to us.”

What can customers do to protect themselves? Keep their receipt. After the shopping trip, examine the bill and report issues to Walmart's customer service team.

