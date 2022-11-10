TikTok Video Shows Irritation About $70 Bill For Two People Meal

Five Guys is an American fast-food restaurant chain with over 1,700 U.S locations. In Canada, the brand has 55 stores plus 2 stores in Australia. It has been in operation since 1986. The store made 1.7 billion in revenue in 2021. It is less known than Wendy's, Mcdonald's, and Popeyes. Yet, still a solid contender in the industry because of its simple menu list.

According to the TikTok post, Five Guys appears more expensive than Wendy's. In the case of Wendy's, a man complained about the Baconator Combo costing $14.

TikToker Danielle Stevens (@dani.stevens02) uploaded the viral video. She found the establishment's prices shocking. The clip racked up 639,100 views.

What did she order to have the receipt say $70? Is this a regular occurrence at Five Guys food chains?

The incident happened at the Penrith, Australia, location. Stevens says this in the clip. “I will never be going to Five Guys again.” Stevens paid $70 for two meals that included two bacon burgers, fries, one milkshake, and a soda.

According to Australian news, ​​"the Sydney prices are a lot higher than in the US where the most deluxe burger costs roughly $12 in Australian dollars." Stevens showed her receipt, it included one bacon cheeseburger for $22 and a little bacon cheeseburger for $19. The comments supported Stevens' opinions. (source)

“In Canada, that exact order would be 44.84 before tax and $47.08 after tax!”

“Yeah, no more. The price is ridiculous. They’ve definitely [taken] advantage of the times!”

